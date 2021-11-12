Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.37% of Everest Re Group worth $137,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.14.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $272.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.91.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

