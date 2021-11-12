EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Acquires 15,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $225,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 193,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,288. The stock has a market cap of $446.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.