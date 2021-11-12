Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.080 EPS.
MRAM stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 92,605,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,809. The company has a market cap of $206.99 million, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
