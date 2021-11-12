Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.080 EPS.

MRAM stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 92,605,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,809. The company has a market cap of $206.99 million, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

