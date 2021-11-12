Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Evotec in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of EVT stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €41.86 ($49.25). 471,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. Evotec has a one year low of €23.69 ($27.87) and a one year high of €45.83 ($53.92). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

