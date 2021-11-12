EXMO Coin Hits Market Cap of $6.85 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $289,511.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00052885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00224948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.