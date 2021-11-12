EXMO Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $352,061.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $352,061.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00228675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00089454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

