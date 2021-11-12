F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $14.50. F45 Training shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 7,363 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on FXLV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get F45 Training alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.