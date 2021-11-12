Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $41,124.27 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $13.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.89. 25,388,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,726,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.80. The stock has a market cap of $948.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

