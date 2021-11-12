Falconswap (FSW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $109,154.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00224855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00089612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

FSW is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

