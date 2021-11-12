Faurecia S.E.’s (FURCF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FURCF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

