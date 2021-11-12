FIBOS (FO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $867,255.00

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and $867,255.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,903,015.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79794871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.05 or 0.07219982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.40 or 1.00418737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

