Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

