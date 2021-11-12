FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $6,424.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

