First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells C$442,500.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total transaction of C$442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639,667 shares in the company, valued at C$64,422,105.90.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$853,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$832,500.00.

Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 172,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 100.51. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

