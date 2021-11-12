First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

