First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of South State worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of South State by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,277,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,440,000 after buying an additional 122,887 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lowered their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

