First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.96 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,839,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after buying an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

