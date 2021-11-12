First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.26 Million Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,177 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Safehold worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $1,074,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $925,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 865,789 shares of company stock worth $65,413,235 and have sold 122,600 shares worth $10,929,028. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE opened at $73.92 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.