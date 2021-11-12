First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 377,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NMFC opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

