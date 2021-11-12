First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.63% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 166,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 480.1% during the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

