First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.02% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

