First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.73% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 826,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $51.23 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.