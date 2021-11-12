First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.49% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 282,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 902,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

