FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of FirstCash worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $98,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $250,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

