Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis Sells 1,934 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. 3,679,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,204. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

