FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.34

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 95596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.