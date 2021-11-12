FLIP (FLP) Hits Market Cap of $683,828.84

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00224041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00090359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

