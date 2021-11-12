Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Fluor has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

