FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $81,454.23 and approximately $6.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00224041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00090359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

