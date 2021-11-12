Font (FONT) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Font has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $3,731.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Font has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00003535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Font Profile

Font is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

