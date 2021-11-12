Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FL stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

