Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.75

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 290127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$640.07 million and a PE ratio of -102.69.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Foran Mining Company Profile (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.