Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMTX. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.51.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $152,547,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $82,904,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,507,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after buying an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.