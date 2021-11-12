Formation Fi (FORM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $802,222.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $12.82 million and $802,222.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,585,120% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78952386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00072285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.66 or 0.07240967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.53 or 1.00113296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

