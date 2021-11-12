Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading Up 0.7%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 644,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,000. Formidable Fortress ETF comprises about 2.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 92.12% of Formidable Fortress ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.