ForTube Price Hits $0.0865 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, ForTube has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $55.30 million and $12.51 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

