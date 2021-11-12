Fortum Oyj (FOJCY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS: FOJCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2021 – Fortum Oyj is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2021 – Fortum Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/15/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. 120,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

