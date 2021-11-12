Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

NYSE:FSM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

