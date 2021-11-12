Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.
NYSE:FSM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.