Freicoin Market Cap Hits $842,577.87 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $842,577.87 and $1,998.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Freicoin Coin Trading

