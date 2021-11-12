FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.08

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as high as $12.61. FS Development Corp. II shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 144,508 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSII. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $17,040,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,513,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,588 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $9,960,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $9,960,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $9,960,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

