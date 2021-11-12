FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 61,696 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

