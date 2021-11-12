Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

