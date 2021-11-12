FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of FuelCell Energy worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $98,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.