FUNToken (FUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.54 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $240.86 million and approximately $26.54 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

