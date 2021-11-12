FUNToken Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $240.86 million and $26.54 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00221419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00090341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

