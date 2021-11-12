FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ag Growth International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.44.

TSE:AFN opened at C$32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$619.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1,649.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.