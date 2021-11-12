FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.41.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

