FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$178.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.18 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIS. Laurentian boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

SIS stock opened at C$20.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.71. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$13.04 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.09.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.67%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

