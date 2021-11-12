FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARR. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.75 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.69 million and a P/E ratio of -647.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 176.65, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

