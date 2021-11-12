FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Wireless, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Wireless in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.04). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWIR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $708.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $4,460,000. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $2,659,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 300.0% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

